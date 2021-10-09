Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 53,505 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3,229.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,505 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

