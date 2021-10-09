Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 54,232 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4,002.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in KB Home by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

