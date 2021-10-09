Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1,613.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

