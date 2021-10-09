Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 1,296.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Spero Therapeutics worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPRO opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

