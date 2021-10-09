Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 7,795.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Life Storage worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Life Storage stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

