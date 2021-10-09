Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Lightning has traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $50.81 million and $2.30 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

