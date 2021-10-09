LikeCoin Trading Down 10.8% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $21.17 million and $22,419.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,059,314,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,542,180 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

