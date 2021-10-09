Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of LIMAF stock remained flat at $$52.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839. Linamar has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

