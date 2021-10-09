LinkEye Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

