Liquity Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $70.46 million and $1.48 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00011588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,053,116 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

