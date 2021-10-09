Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,758.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $3,758.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,275.05 or 0.99646645 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,990,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

