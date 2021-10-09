Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $107,130.45 and $57.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.21 or 1.00047471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.93 or 0.00536303 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.