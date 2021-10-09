Lith Token (LITH) Price Hits $0.0012

Lith Token (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Lith Token has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $5,275.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lith Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Lith Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lith Token

Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

