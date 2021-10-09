Livenodes Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00043647 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

