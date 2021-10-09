Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBLCF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $72.11 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

