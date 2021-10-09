Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on L. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of L stock opened at C$89.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.73. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

