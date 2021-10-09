Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.64 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $300,987.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,598,347 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

