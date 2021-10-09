LOCGame (LOCG) Price Tops $0.17

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $571,777.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.98 or 0.99969466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.19 or 0.06408570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003245 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 38,169,456 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

