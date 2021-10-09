Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.85 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.06.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.