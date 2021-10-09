$LONDON (LONDON) Price Hits $0.0300 on Exchanges

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $22,922.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

