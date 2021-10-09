Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

