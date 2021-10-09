Loopring Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $536.65 million and $56.95 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00232761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00101855 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,891,644 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

