Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 106.1% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00136283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.46 or 1.00079437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.03 or 0.06457969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003233 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

