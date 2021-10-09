LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1,137.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.05.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

