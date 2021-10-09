Lua Swap (LUA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.