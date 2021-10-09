Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Decreased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $42,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.22. 560,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,429. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.