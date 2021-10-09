Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

