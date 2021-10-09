M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 329.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $11,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 187,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. 313,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

