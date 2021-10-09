M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.67% of M/I Homes worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.