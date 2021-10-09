Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $6.76. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 5,308 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

