MahaDAO Price Down 3.5% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005262 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $938,609.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

