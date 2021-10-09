Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $2,560.71 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $101.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $2,560.71 or 0.04701358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.