Mango Markets (MNGO) Reaches Market Cap of $284.02 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $284.02 million and $1.01 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.02 or 0.99879542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.24 or 0.06417608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

