Manna Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Manna has a market cap of $688,508.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,173,373 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,988 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

