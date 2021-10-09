MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $586,159.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $586,159.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

