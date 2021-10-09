Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $16.23 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $540,471.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $16.23 or 0.00029520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00100812 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.