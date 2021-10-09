Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $13,103,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $158.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

