Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 4,489,182 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.41% of Rayonier worth $224,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4,272.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 317,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $7,619,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $4,665,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.