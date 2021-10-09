Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.97% of Diamondback Energy worth $165,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

