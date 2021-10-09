Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.64% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $178,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

