Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Align Technology worth $232,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $643.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.87 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

