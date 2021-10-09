Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.44% of Marvell Technology worth $212,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.62 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

