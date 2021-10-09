Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 24,874 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of Atmos Energy worth $164,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 203,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 355,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 390,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

