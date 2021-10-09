Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $162,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $119.67 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

