Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.41% of The AES worth $244,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

