Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $161.11 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $161,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after buying an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after buying an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $246.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

