Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $166.13 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $166,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

