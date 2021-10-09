Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $169.72 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.48% of Discover Financial Services worth $169,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $118.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

