Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $182.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,093 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $182,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

BNS opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

