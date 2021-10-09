Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $195.01 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.92% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $195,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $12,277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.